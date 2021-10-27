Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 628,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,338 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.28% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $124,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 984.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.43.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,239. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $209.11 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.94 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.84. The firm has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

