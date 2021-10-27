Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.02.

Several equities analysts have commented on CS shares. Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.02, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 0.42%. Analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.