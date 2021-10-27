CROAT (CROAT) Achieves Market Cap of $263,544.19

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. During the last week, CROAT has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CROAT has a total market cap of $263,544.19 and $244.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 89,821,508 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

