Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.60

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.60 and last traded at C$6.65, with a volume of 140748 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.78.

CRON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Cronos Group to C$14.00 and gave the company an “ouperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Cronos Group to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.36.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.19. The firm has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a PE ratio of -13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.79.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

