Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Cross Country Healthcare has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.300-$0.350 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.30-0.35 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.42. The company has a market cap of $748.68 million, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCRN shares. Truist increased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Benchmark upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $331,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $128,452.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,659.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,986. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 96,502 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 309.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 83,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

