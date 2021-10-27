CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Insider David L. O’toole Sells 1,723 Shares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) insider David L. O’toole sold 1,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $24,983.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CrossFirst Bankshares stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,947. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $711.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.31. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $15.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.22 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 27.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 48.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 61,130 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 677,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 42.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 753,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 226,307 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 205.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 289,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 194,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 224.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 54,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

