CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Insider Sells $109,431.50 in Stock

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) insider David L. O’toole sold 7,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $109,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CFB traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.96. 2,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CFB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens raised their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 48.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 677,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 42.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 753,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 226,307 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 205.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 289,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 194,600 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 224.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 54,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

