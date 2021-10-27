Crust 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7.41 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. In the last week, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. One Crust coin can currently be bought for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001325 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.08 or 0.00207124 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006290 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007211 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $348.30 or 0.00590915 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars.

