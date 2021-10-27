CryptEx Price Down 18.7% Over Last 7 Days (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. During the last seven days, CryptEx has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for about $14.81 or 0.00025100 BTC on major exchanges. CryptEx has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $7,563.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,041.71 or 1.00072334 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00064241 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00045596 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005283 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.86 or 0.00592989 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001728 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004237 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

