CryptoTask (CTASK) Market Capitalization Achieves $968,587.60

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. During the last week, CryptoTask has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoTask coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoTask has a market cap of $968,587.60 and $3,368.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoTask alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00070347 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00071328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00096617 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,240.94 or 1.00410008 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.49 or 0.06734844 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002586 BTC.

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask’s genesis date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,568,101 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTask Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTask and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.