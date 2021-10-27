CSM Advisors LLC Has $52.65 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CSM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,332 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,908 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.5% of CSM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $52,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Yale University bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Griffin Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $363.00 price objective (up from $345.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $14.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $324.29. 1,328,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,753,777. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $199.62 and a 52 week high of $312.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $296.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

