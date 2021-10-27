CSM Advisors LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

CSM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $11,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 20.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,173 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Centene by 101.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701,038 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,030,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,524,000 after acquiring an additional 309,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Centene by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,303,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,612,000 after buying an additional 208,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,509,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,174,000 after buying an additional 23,062 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,249. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNC stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.60. The stock had a trading volume of 116,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,427. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $75.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

