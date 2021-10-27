CSM Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

CSM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,714 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 8,859 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.0% of CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $15,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,283 shares of company stock worth $25,846,592 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,377,226. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $103.13 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $226.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

