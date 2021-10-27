Curtiss-Wright (CW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter. Curtiss-Wright has set its FY 2021 guidance at $7.150-$7.350 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $7.15-7.35 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. On average, analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CW opened at $133.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.97. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $83.04 and a 52 week high of $134.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Curtiss-Wright stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Curtiss-Wright worth $12,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

