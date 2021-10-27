Cutera (CUTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Cutera to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Cutera has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $58.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million. Cutera had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. On average, analysts expect Cutera to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.85 million, a P/E ratio of 115.48 and a beta of 1.63. Cutera has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $60.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.95.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.89 per share, with a total value of $80,835.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director J Daniel Plants bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $49,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,968.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $178,815 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cutera stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 195.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,964 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.73% of Cutera worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CUTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

