CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) fell 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.70 and last traded at $19.70. 23,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 769,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CVR Energy by 423.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,006,000 after acquiring an additional 765,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,503,000 after purchasing an additional 606,264 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 1,274.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 273,492 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 295,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 185,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CVR Energy by 46.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 181,320 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVR Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.