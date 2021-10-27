CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,636,166 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 129,237 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.12% of CVS Health worth $136,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after buying an additional 9,809,050 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $291,690,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $201,455,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,051,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,550,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS stock opened at $88.32 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The firm has a market cap of $116.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.92 and its 200-day moving average is $83.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

