CYCLUB (CYCLUB) Market Capitalization Achieves $18.94 Million

CYCLUB (CURRENCY:CYCLUB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 27th. CYCLUB has a market capitalization of $18.94 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of CYCLUB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CYCLUB has traded up 7% against the dollar. One CYCLUB coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00069509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00070725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00095962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,072.58 or 1.00115735 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,975.05 or 0.06736889 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002586 BTC.

About CYCLUB

CYCLUB’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,716,648 coins. CYCLUB’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

CYCLUB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYCLUB directly using US dollars.

