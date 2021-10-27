Cynata Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CYYNF) Trading 8.1% Higher

Cynata Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYNF) traded up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 1,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 7,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43.

Cynata Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CYYNF)

Cynata Therapeutics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes a proprietary mesenchymal stem cell technology under the Cymerus brand for human therapeutic use in Australia. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate is CYP-001, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of graft versus host disease.

