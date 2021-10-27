Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.56

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and traded as high as $1.76. Cypress Environmental Partners shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 14,997 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.86 million for the quarter. Cypress Environmental Partners had a negative return on equity of 5,487.48% and a negative net margin of 3.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners by 38.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP)

Cypress Environmental Partners LP engages in the provision of essential midstream services. The firm’s services include pipeline inspection, integrity and hydrostatic testing services to energy companies and vendors. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline Inspection, Pipeline & Process and Water & Environmental Services.

