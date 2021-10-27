CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Holdings Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CONE. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CyrusOne by 94.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CyrusOne by 7,060.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

Shares of CONE opened at $81.46 on Wednesday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $83.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,036.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.31.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. Equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

