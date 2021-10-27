CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.03-4.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18-1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.CyrusOne also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.030-$4.080 EPS.

Shares of CONE traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $83.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2,020.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.31.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CONE shares. Truist Securities downgraded CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded CyrusOne from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a peer perform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.92.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

