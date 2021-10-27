Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Boosted by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Danaher by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 13,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $110,687,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.1% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at $21,140,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

DHR stock opened at $306.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.27. The stock has a market cap of $219.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.