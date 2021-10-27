DATA (DTA) One Day Volume Hits $300,794.00

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One DATA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DATA has a market cap of $3.82 million and $300,794.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DATA has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00049963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.59 or 0.00211603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.36 or 0.00099108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DATA Coin Profile

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official website is data.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling DATA

