Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Receives Underperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

Shares of DVDCF stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

