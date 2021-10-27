DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $94.84

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $94.84 and last traded at $94.41, with a volume of 92668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.96.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.63 and its 200-day moving average is $89.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.924 per share. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. DBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.48%.

About DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

