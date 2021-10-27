Delphy (DPY) Price Tops $0.0175

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 27th. Delphy has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $53,194.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Delphy has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Delphy coin can now be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00049973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.19 or 0.00209862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.91 or 0.00098650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Delphy

DPY is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

