Delta Air Lines (DAL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL):

10/14/2021 – Delta Air Lines had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Delta Air Lines had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $53.00 to $54.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Delta Air Lines was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Delta Air Lines was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/23/2021 – Delta Air Lines was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/14/2021 – Delta Air Lines had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.38. The stock had a trading volume of 286,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,180,767. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.30) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

