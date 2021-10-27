DeltaChain 1-Day Volume Tops $1,704.00 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 27th. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the US dollar. One DeltaChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $291.08 or 0.00493322 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001309 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $598.09 or 0.01013636 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DELTA is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

