Dero (DERO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.75 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Dero has a market capitalization of $222.30 million and $1.75 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $20.29 or 0.00034569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dero has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,701.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.95 or 0.06752773 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.31 or 0.00308866 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $554.68 or 0.00944924 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00084286 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $257.86 or 0.00439270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.06 or 0.00264147 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.64 or 0.00224254 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,954,767 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

