Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW) Shares Up 2.5%

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DPW) shot up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €54.84 ($64.52) and last traded at €54.54 ($64.16). 3,034,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €53.20 ($62.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is €57.28 and its 200 day moving average is €55.27. The stock has a market cap of $67.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95.

Deutsche Post Company Profile (ETR:DPW)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

