DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Trading 10.5% Higher

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF)’s stock price shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $220.95 and last traded at $220.95. 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DSRLF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DiaSorin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $201.25 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.13.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostic and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. It provides various immunodiagnostic platforms, including LIAISON, LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform, comprising of LIAISON MDX.

