Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,900 shares, a growth of 3,215.9% from the September 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,335,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DLOC stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 1,658,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,935,412. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Digital Locations has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.12.

About Digital Locations

Digital Locations, Inc operates as an early stage developer and acquirer of cell tower sites for 5G services. It intends to develop a portfolio of cell tower sites to help meet the demand of 5G networks. The company was founded on August 25, 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA.

