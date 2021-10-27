Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 1,384 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.30% of ShockWave Medical worth $20,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,245 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 677.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,098,000 after purchasing an additional 241,483 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 18.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,234,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,809,000 after purchasing an additional 194,629 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,736,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,138,000 after purchasing an additional 183,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.29, for a total value of $440,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.67, for a total value of $371,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,508 shares of company stock worth $13,552,259. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $212.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.66. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $66.09 and a one year high of $237.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -138.73 and a beta of 1.28.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SWAV shares. Bank of America lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.57.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

