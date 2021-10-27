Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 116,405 Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 116,405 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.82% of AnaptysBio worth $20,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 7,151,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,300 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,634,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,242,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in AnaptysBio by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 535,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after acquiring an additional 225,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after buying an additional 220,383 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $849.87 million, a PE ratio of -88.51 and a beta of 0.05. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $35.85.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.58 million. On average, research analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ANAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AnaptysBio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

