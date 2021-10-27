Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,183,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 83,829 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.87% of Nautilus worth $19,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 535,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Shares of Nautilus stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. Nautilus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $321.37 million, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $184.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lowered their target price on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

In related news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $874,685.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,759.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.