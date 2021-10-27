Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 15,701 Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,194 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,701 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.36% of First Internet Bancorp worth $19,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INBK. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2,998.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,688,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,569,299 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $41.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 7.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

