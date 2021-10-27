Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 304,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,283,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.66% of Axonics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Axonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Axonics by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Axonics by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO John Woock sold 8,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $630,945.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $3,855,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,161,445. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXNX shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $70.94 on Wednesday. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.13 and a twelve month high of $79.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.98 and a beta of 0.08.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 million. Equities analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

