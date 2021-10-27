Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Donnelley Financial Solutions to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.20 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 5.30%. On average, analysts expect Donnelley Financial Solutions to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.87. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $38.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 2.06.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,076,538.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,129,839.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,569 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.