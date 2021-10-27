DoubleVerify Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 7,167 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,766% compared to the typical daily volume of 384 call options.

NYSE DV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.36. 25,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,325. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $27.16 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $3,684,176,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $283,788,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $138,997,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $62,651,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $54,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

