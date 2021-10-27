Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.21% of Dover worth $45,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Dover by 1.6% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 65,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 26.7% during the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth $2,843,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 6.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 2.7% during the second quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 113,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,059,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $167.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $108.00 and a 12 month high of $176.46.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.83.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

