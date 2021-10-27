DragonVein 1-Day Volume Reaches $74,894.00 (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. In the last week, DragonVein has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. DragonVein has a market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $74,894.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,725.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $558.83 or 0.00951598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.49 or 0.00268175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $127.11 or 0.00216439 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00032012 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002928 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About DragonVein

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

