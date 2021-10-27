DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.70-5.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.90. DTE Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.700-$5.980 EPS.

NYSE DTE opened at $116.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.01. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $122.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.27.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

