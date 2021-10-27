DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.70-5.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.90. DTE Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.700-$5.980 EPS.
NYSE DTE opened at $116.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.01. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $122.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63.
DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
About DTE Energy
DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.
