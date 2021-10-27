e-Gulden Market Capitalization Tops $2.62 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $2.62 million and $139.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.06 or 0.00312281 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005594 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000426 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000080 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,985,894 coins and its circulating supply is 17,163,632 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

