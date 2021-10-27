e-Money (NGM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $472,878.00

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 27th. One e-Money coin can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, e-Money has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. e-Money has a total market capitalization of $15.84 million and approximately $472,878.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00069509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00070725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00095962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,072.58 or 1.00115735 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,975.05 or 0.06736889 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002586 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

