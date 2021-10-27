Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,696,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,924 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.55% of Easterly Government Properties worth $204,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

NYSE DEA opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 81.69 and a beta of 0.43.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,634 shares of company stock worth $598,367. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.