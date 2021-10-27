Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Announces $0.76 Quarterly Dividend

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Eaton has raised its dividend by 21.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Eaton has a payout ratio of 45.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eaton to earn $7.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.

Shares of ETN traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.18. The stock had a trading volume of 27,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.41. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $101.52 and a fifty-two week high of $171.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Argus upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.39.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

