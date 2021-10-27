Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 663.6% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CEV traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.56. 28,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,982. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $14.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $466,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 10,549 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

