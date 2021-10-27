eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.97-$1.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.57-$2.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion.eBay also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.970-$1.010 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,310,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,152,974. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.79. The company has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,412,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $155,168.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,998 shares of company stock valued at $7,492,419. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

