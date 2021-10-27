EchoLink Trading Down 7.8% Over Last Week (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 27th. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One EchoLink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $500,293.42 and $23,014.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00049963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.59 or 0.00211603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.36 or 0.00099108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

